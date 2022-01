Here's a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:. The debate over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas film still rages on more than three decades after its release. El Big Bad, the downtown tequila bar and restaurant, is going all in on the pro-Christmas side with its Nakatomi Plaza Christmas Party, an homage to the Bruce Willis film. There is no cover charge and party goers are encouraged to wear their best 1980s Christmas attire, their ugliest holiday sweaters or John McClane tank top. There will be a costume contest, drink specials, Die Hard-themed cocktails and house-made Mexican hot chocolate. The kitchen will be open and DJ Mohawk Steve will be spinning a Die Hard-themed playlist.

