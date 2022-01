A 26-year-old single teacher from Indiana adopted her seven-year-old student and is now officially his mom. William had changed foster homes many times during his four years and had been subjected to “endless trauma” and had PTSD at just four years old. Paige Bramlett worked as his behavioral specialist while he was in kindergarten and felt a deep connection with the boy. She shared their story on TikTok where it's going viral. In the video, she can be seen reading a book on adoption with William. “He was my kindergarten student. I was his behavior specialist. He was in foster care and struggled with behaviors from PTSD and trauma. He had been in several homes in four years," she said.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO