ENGLEWOOD — For Drew Lock, Sunday's performance against the Raiders is something he feels like he can build on. While it wasn't the best game of the young quarterback's career, there were a good amount of positives in Lock's outing in the Broncos' 17-13 loss. Lock was 15 of 22 with 153 yards and an 87.9 quarterback rating — Pro Football Focus graded him as the third best quarterback in the NFL in Week 16 based of decision-making and efficiency.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO