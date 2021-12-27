ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild returns to practice after four-day break, battles itself

By Sarah McLellan
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild players will square off against the same competition in the lead-up to the Winter Classic on New Year's Day: their teammates. The Wild reconvened for practice on Sunday afternoon at Tria Rink in St. Paul after a four-day, leaguewide hiatus, and the session was a preview of what most of...

www.startribune.com

CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
NBC Sports

How to watch Blues vs. Wild in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic

One of the hottest NHL events of the season is about to go down in the freezing cold in Minnesota. The 2022 NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild is set to take place on New Year’s Day. The two were supposed to meet last season, but with COVID-19 causing a delay in the season, the event was canceled.
NHL
NHL

Winter Classic between Wild, Blues to celebrate Minnesota hockey culture

MINNEAPOLIS -- "STATE OF HOCKEY." The words are everywhere at the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, wrapped around an outline of Minnesota. That is what will be celebrated when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Target Field, home...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild makes minor league deal, acquires Nolan Stevens from Blues

The Wild made a minor league trade Wednesday, sending Will Bitten from AHL Iowa to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Nolan Stevens, who is with Springfield of the AHL. Neither forward has played in the NHL. The 23-year-old Bitten had three goals in 23 games for Iowa this...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild has two more games postponed, including Monday at Ottawa

The Wild had two January games postponed by the NHL on Friday because of attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities. Monday's game in Ottawa and a Jan. 12 game in Edmonton become the sixth and seventh Wild games this season postponed because of COVID-19 issues. No makeup dates have been...
NHL
KRDO News Channel 13

Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation

Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was an assistant coach for team USA at the World Junior Championship. He's heading back to Colorado much sooner than expected after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. "I think we’re all just really disappointed," Mayotte said. "Mostly for the guys, and not just our guys, but The post Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Yardbarker

Jets' Elijah Riley Returns to Practice Just 10 Days After Scary Injury

Less than two weeks after he was carted off the field with a head injury, Jets safety Elijah Riley has returned to practice. Head coach Robert Saleh delivered the news on Wednesday morning, mentioning Riley's return amid a plethora of COVID-19 updates. Asked specifically about Riley, and his ability to...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Beyond the spectacle, the Wild has a job to do in Winter Classic

The jerseys are new, there's a stage just off the penalty boxes and the walk to the ice is like the catwalk on a runway. But burrowed alongside the pageantry that will be the Winter Classic on Saturday night at Target Field is still a game and not just any game.
NHL

