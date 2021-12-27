Farris & Thomas Holiday Tournament boys glance

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - — For the first time since 2012, the Monticello Sages boys basketball team won its annual Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament, defeating Tuscola 50-34. After getting out to a quick start, the Sages took a 25-21 lead into the half. In the second, the defense flourished, as Monticello held the Warriors to just 13 points, while scoring another 25. The Sages were led by Tanner Buehnerkemper who scored 19 points in the win, while the Warriors Jalen Quinn scored 15 points in a losing effort.
Comments / 0