Basketball

Farris & Thomas Holiday Tournament boys glance

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

This year marks the 45th rendition of the Wilson holiday...

restorationnewsmedia.com

restorationnewsmedia.com

Hunt girls edge Fike for Farris & Thomas championship

Resiliency is a key trait for any basketball team over the grind of a full season. The Hunt High gir...
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Clay leads Hunt boys to fourth straight FTHT championship

The Hunt High boys basketball team didn't build much suspense in capturing its fourth straight Farri...
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Bruins stop Ladybirds in third-place game

A day after dropping a down-to-the-wire contest against Fike in the first game of the 2021 Farris an...
SPORTS
i70sports.com

South Central Boys Fall to Host Dieterich in Championship of Dieterich Holiday Tournament

The South Central Cougars had their streak of wins end at 6 after they fell to Dieterich in the championship game of the Dieterich Boys Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night. The Cougars fell behind early, trailing 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and ending the first half down 26-14. South Central would outscore the Movin’ Maroons 11-10 in the 3rd quarter to cut into the lead slightly to trail 36-25 heading into the 4th quarter and outscore Dieterich 17-15 in the quarter, but it was not enough and the Cougars fell 52-22. South Central is now 11-5 on the season. They will be off for just under a week before traveling to Christ Our Rock on January 4.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Firebirds handle Beddingfield for third place

After a disappointing loss to Hunt High in its semifinal matchup of the 2021 Farris & Thomas Holiday...
FOOTBALL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Oh, what a year 2021 was for area sports

While 2020 justifiably was the wildest year on The Wilson Times readership area's sports scene proba...
SPORTS
newschannel20.com

Monticello boys win Holiday Hoopla Championship, Neoga wins girls tournament

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - — For the first time since 2012, the Monticello Sages boys basketball team won its annual Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament, defeating Tuscola 50-34. After getting out to a quick start, the Sages took a 25-21 lead into the half. In the second, the defense flourished, as Monticello held the Warriors to just 13 points, while scoring another 25. The Sages were led by Tanner Buehnerkemper who scored 19 points in the win, while the Warriors Jalen Quinn scored 15 points in a losing effort.
MONTICELLO, IL
NJ.com

Abundant Life over Nutley - Boys basketball - Kearny Holiday Tournament

Darris Johnson sparked Abundant Life with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in its 52-46 victory against Nutley in the Kearny Holiday Tournament in Kearny. Anthony Testa also delivered for Abundant Life (4-0) with 12 points, seven boards, two assists, two steals and one block. Chris DeFendre...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Dover over Lenape Valley - Boys basketball - Dover Holiday Tournament

Sean Yancey compiled 30 points, including the go-ahead bucket with less than four seconds remaining, to lift Dover to a 44-42 win against Lenape Valley in the consolation game of the Dover Holiday Tournament in Dover. Diego Viera was the second-leading scorer for Dover (2-3) with eight points. Lenape Valley...
DOVER, NJ
rrobserver.com

Storm boys fall to host Eagles at Holiday Hoops Tournament

HOBBS — The Cleveland boys’ basketball team became just the second team to ever reach the championship game of the Hobbs Holiday Tournament three straight times. The Storm won the Hobbs Holiday Tournament in 2018 and again in 2019, but the pandemic forced cancellation of all tournaments except the state tournament.
HOBBS, NM
recordargusnews.com

Reynolds boys beat Crawford Christian to win CP Holiday Tournament

Boys’ Basketball Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament Championship Game Reynolds 49, Crawford Christian 39 PERRY TOWNSHIP – The Reynolds Raiders are tournament champions after defeating Crawford Christian in the final of the Commodore Perry Holiday Tournmaent Wednesday night, 49-39. Ashton Small scored 20 points with two three-pointers and went 4- of-5 on free throws on his way to being named tournament […]
BASKETBALL
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney girls, boys basketball teams claim holiday tournament titles

SIDNEY – The Sidney Lady Raiders and Red Raiders capped off three days of impressive tournament basketball by hoisting first place trophies at the Sidney Holiday Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Raiders beat Chase County for the second time this season to capture the girls bracket, while the Red Raiders knocked off an undefeated Gordon-Rushville team to win the boys bracket.
SIDNEY, NE

