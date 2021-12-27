Farris & Thomas Holiday Tournament boys glance

The South Central Cougars had their streak of wins end at 6 after they fell to Dieterich in the championship game of the Dieterich Boys Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night. The Cougars fell behind early, trailing 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and ending the first half down 26-14. South Central would outscore the Movin’ Maroons 11-10 in the 3rd quarter to cut into the lead slightly to trail 36-25 heading into the 4th quarter and outscore Dieterich 17-15 in the quarter, but it was not enough and the Cougars fell 52-22. South Central is now 11-5 on the season. They will be off for just under a week before traveling to Christ Our Rock on January 4.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO