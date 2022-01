The Marvel universe has topped itself yet again with Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that offers fun on many, many levels. Tom Holland cements himself as the best actor to wear the Spidey suit as this film resumes where the last left off—with Peter Parker revealed as Spider-Man. That leads to a lot of unwanted paparazzi bullshit, so Peter seeks a solution with old-pal Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, who had an astounding 2021). The two concoct a plan to cast a spell that will make the world forget Peter is Spidey … but things go awry during the spell-building, and crazy stuff happens.

