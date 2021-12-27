ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday’s Pollen Outlook (12/27/21)

By Jacob Matthews
WETM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s Pollen Outlook (12/27/21) If you have a news tip or a...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Monday Night Forecast 12/27/21

Tracking a wild week of weather to end December 2021. Rain, wind, storms, and snow are all possible through January 2nd for the entire area.
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollen Outlook
yourbasin.com

Changing Weather Through 2022 12-31-2021

Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking widespread morning temperatures in the 40’s which will give way to high temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s across The Basin for the last day of 2021. Higher chances of rain today and tonight will ring in The New Year as despite another relatively mild day on New Year’s Day, chilly air will filtrate the region overnight and into Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting Monday morning

Heading into Sunday night with mostly cloudy skies. Breaks in cloud cover due to high winds. Sustained wind speeds in the evening range from 5 to 10 MPH. Temperatures feel about 5 to 10 degrees lower due to wind chill. Lows in the mid 20’s. The next workweek starts...
ENVIRONMENT
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER MONDAY 12-27-21

Local weather report for Monday, December 27. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 65° to a high of 75°. Sunrise is 6:43 AM and Sunset 4:54 PM . Clouds . There is a 30% chance of rain in the morning , 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and 15% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WDAM-TV

12/27 Ryan’s “Still Hot” Monday Morning Forecast

I hope everyone enjoyed their unseasonably warm weather over the holiday weekend, because it will stick with us for the next few days. We’ll remain just under temperature records by a degree or so, so don’t put those shorts and t-shirts away just yet. Also, things have been sunny and dry for a while now, but rain will be moving in over the next few days ahead of the next big cool-down. That’ll start 2022 off on the dry and chilly side, but we still have a long, warm, and humid week to get through first.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/29/21)

Foggy and slippery conditions start our Wednesday but conditions will improve as the morning progresses. We are currently seeing reduced visibility because of that fog but the fog will continue to lift as we head throughout the morning. Roadways are also wet this morning from yesterday’s wintry weather. As a result, slippery conditions are possible this morning. Due to the combination of the fog and wet roadways, just be cautious for your commute this morning. Drier conditions return this afternoon with cloud cover holding strong. Temperatures today reach the mid 40s. Overnight, cloudy conditions continue and so does the dry weather. Lows tonight fall into the mid 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
WETM

Friday’s Dog Walker Forecast (12/31/21)

Friday’s Dog Walker Forecast (12/31/21) If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/29 Wednesday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer We started off the day with some showers moving through, but things will be drier heading into the afternoon. Today: Clouds rule, some spotty drizzle. High: 46 Tonight: Another round of light rain, mainly focused south of the city. Low: 42 Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, milder, chance of showers. High: 50 It’ll be a mild finish to the year with temps running 10-20 degrees above normal. New Year’s Eve continues to look dry with temps in the low 50s during the day and upper 40s as we approach midnight. After that, the first day of 2022 looks very warm with highs nearing 60… but also, wet with rain likely.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Friday’s Pollen Outlook (12/31/21)

Friday’s Pollen Outlook (12/31/21) If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/21/21)

Tuesday’s Pollen Outlook (12/21/21) If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Friday’s Pollen Outlook (12/24/21)

Friday’s Pollen Outlook (12/24/21) If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy