JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi continues to see impacts from COVID-19, and our state’s resources were stretched to their limits at points during 2021. When you look back at the year, vaccines and the rollout for various groups have been a major part of the changes compared to 2021. At the start of 2021, it was still only healthcare workers and the elderly eligible to roll up their sleeves. But the demand was exceeding the supply.

4 HOURS AGO