Bill Belichick dismisses awkward New Year’s resolution question after Patriots’ loss

By Joseph Staszewski
NYPost
 5 days ago

Bill Belichick isn’t on to 2022 just yet.

The Patriots coach, fresh off a 33-21 home loss to the Bills on Sunday that knocked his team out of first place in the AFC East, didn’t want to talk about his New Year’s resolutions when asked about them by a reporter during the postgame press conference.

The unidentified reporter tried to find out what the often testy coach hopes for when the calendar turns during a time usually filled with game-related questions.

“Hi, football aside, sorry,” the reporter said. “But I’m doing a story about New Year’s resolutions, and I was wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers.”

The 69-year-old Belichick, who has been known to get into it at times with reporters, emotionlessly dismissed the question, but left the door open for an answer at a different time.

“Yeah, no. Not right now,” Belichick said. “Maybe next week.”

Bill Belichick

The reporter also asked the question to Patriots running back Damien Harris, who had 18 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns. The 24-year-old was much-more polite in his dismissal.

“I’m kind of just focused on winning games,” Harris said. “Right now, that’s not really my big focus at the time. I like the question though.”

New England will need to keep winning to hold onto a playoff spot after losing the AFC East tiebreaker with the loss to the Bills. The Patriots are currently 9-6 and in sixth place in the AFC, one game ahead of the Chargers and Raiders — who are on the outside looking in at the seven postseason spots with two weeks remaining.

NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYPost

