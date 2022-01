NFL legend John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 85. The loss has since caused waves among the sports world, with tributes pouring in. Madden was known as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and a broadcaster who worked for every major network. He also was the face of the “Madden NFL” video game franchise for more than three decades and it ranks among the top-selling titles of all time. “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “He was an incredible sounding board to me and...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO