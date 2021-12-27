Children Get Gifts At Kwanzaa Celebration In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Harlem residents celebrated a day of unity and fun commemorating the first day of Kwanzaa .

Families and community leaders kicked off the religious celebration on Sunday afternoon hosted by state Sen. Cordell Cleare.

People enjoyed the outdoor festivities with food and music at A. Philip Randolph Park.

Kids were showered with toys collected from a toy drive.

“This is super important for kids to understand the principles of Kwanzaa. While most folks celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa is an important holiday in this community. We were glad to donate toys and put smiles on kids’ faces,” said Richard Habersham, president of Solutions Now.

The event was held outdoors to follow the city’s COVID-19 protocols.