Oracle Stock (ORCL): $120 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

The shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) have received a $120 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) have received...

pulse2.com

MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
pulse2.com

Micron Technology Stock (MU): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 2.37% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 2.37% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded negatively to a report that Micron and Samsung warned that a COVID-19 lockdown in Xi’an could delay chip manufacturing in the area.
pulse2.com

Akari Therapeutics Stock (AKTX): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell by 9.21% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated – fell by 9.21% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors and accredited investors, led by existing investors of the company, including Dr. Ray Prudo, the Company’s Chairman, to receive gross proceeds of approximately $6 million.
pulse2.com

Robinhood Markets Stock (HOOD): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) increased by 6.37% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) increased by 6.37% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to a report that Robinhood is...
MarketWatch

Oracle's stock falls toward record-long losing streak in wake of Cerner buyout deal

Shares of Oracle Corp. slipped 0.3% in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track to extend their losing streak to 11 sessions. That would be the longest such streak since Oracle went public in March 1986, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The database giant's stock has now tumbled 15.3% since it last gained ground, when it rose 3.8% on Dec. 15 to close at a record $103.65. Highlighting the losing streak was the 11.2% drop in two days to Dec. 20, after The Wall Street Journal reported, and Oracle confirmed, that it agreed to buy medical-records company Cerner Corp. in a deal valued at $28.3 billion. Despite the record-long losing streak, Oracle's stock has still run up 35.7% this year, while the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF has climbed 34.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.3%.
pulse2.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock (MDGL): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) increased by 2.95% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) increased by 2.95% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to a couple of bullish research reports.
pulse2.com

Lucid Group Stock (LCID): $57 Price Target From Citi

The shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) have received a $57 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) have received a $57 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiated coverage of Lucid Group with a “Buy” rating.
pulse2.com

Nutriband Stock (NTRB): Why The Price Skyrocketed Today

The stock price of Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) surged over 180% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) surged over 180% today. Investors who are active on social media platforms like Reddit, Discord, Twitter, are StockTwits have been driving the rally today. Investors on those platforms cited the low float as an opportunity for driving the momentum as well.
pulse2.com

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a post on Reddit.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.92% to $2,897.04 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $122.29 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.41% higher to $344.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.97 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
pulse2.com

FuelCell Energy Stock (FCEL): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is a slight recovery from the 15%+ drop this week and the 35%+ drop over the past week.
