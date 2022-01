STAR, Idaho — New charges are pending against a 19-year-old man who told police he watched his roommate take his own life in a Star public park. Prosecutors said in a Tuesday arraignment that Dakota Honeycutt will be charged with homicide in the death of 48-year-old Kevin Hunt, who was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Hunter’s Creek Park Sunday morning.

NAMPA, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO