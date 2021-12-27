Nike Stock (NKE): $195 Price Target From Barclays

The stock price of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN: GPL) fell by over 6% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN: GPL) – a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas – fell by over 6% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Great Panther Mining announcing that it intends to file a defense to three Notices of Infraction that were delivered by the Amapa State Environmental Agency to its Brazilian subsidiary Mina Tucano Ltda. on December 21, 2021. These notices were issued in connection with the Agency’s investigation of a fish mortality event at Areia and Silvestre Creeks. And its assertion that the incident was caused by a leak in a reclaimed water pipe at the Mina Tucano mine site.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO