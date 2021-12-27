Nike Stock (NKE): $195 Price Target From Barclays

The stock price of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell by 9.21% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated – fell by 9.21% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors and accredited investors, led by existing investors of the company, including Dr. Ray Prudo, the Company’s Chairman, to receive gross proceeds of approximately $6 million.
