Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor. Though fans were surprised when Clayton Echard was selected to be the lead on The Bachelor Season 26 — considering he didn't get much screen time when he was a suitor during Michelle Young's time on The Bachelorette — his season is set to kick off just after the start of the New Year. Based on the trailer, there will be a whole lot of drama happening during his stint as the main star.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO