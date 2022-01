Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combined to push the Sixers to a huge victory over the Brooklyn Nets, scoring a statement 110-102 victory on the road. • Their defensive execution wasn't the best throughout the first quarter, but Philadelphia's opening period against the Nets on Thursday was one of their best of the season. Hot-shooting carried them to an eight-point lead after 12 minutes of action, but there was more to it than simply making jumpers, with plenty of repeatable things happening all over the floor.

