Two months ago...

By spkelly
Arrowhead Pride
 5 days ago

The Chiefs were 3-4. They had just lost to Tennessee. If you asked yourself how many wins would...

www.arrowheadpride.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Comment On Playing Future

Russell Wilson is still the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, but he may have one foot out the door. During this Thursday’s media session, Wilson opened up about the Seahawks’ home finale for the 2021 season. This led to him discussing his future with the club. “I...
NFL
Tennessee State
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference, telling reporters that “all signs” are pointing to this Sunday’s game being his final game at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger hasn’t officially announced that he’s retiring at the end of the 2021 season,...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid confirms all Chiefs — including Travis Kelce — have passed through COVID-19 protocol

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that his entire active roster had passed through the COVID-19 protocol. To be clear, that means that linebacker Nick Bolton, kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive lineman Lucas Niang, punter Tommy Townsend and safety Armani Watts have all cleared the protocol and are thus off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Reid assured that they all were on the field on Wednesday, as the Chiefs began preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. Following guidance from the CDC, the NFL drastically altered its COVID-19 rules on Tuesday to allow for a faster player return.
NFL
FanSided

Packers COVID-19 list grows even longer by the day

The Packers COVID-19 list picked up another handful of players on Wednesday as Green Bay deals with an outbreak before their game with Vikings. With a big rivalry game against the Vikings coming up quickly, the Packers are now hanging on for dear life hoping they’ll be able to field a team come Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Bears Quarterback News

The Chicago Bears will have a different quarterback on Sunday against the New York Giants. On Friday afternoon, head coach Matt Nagy announced that Andy Dalton will start in place of Justin Fields. Fields has been battling an ankle injury and still isn’t 100% healthy. Fields also didn’t suit...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Bengals: Game and score predictions

All but one of Arrowhead Pride’s contributors picked the Kansas City Chiefs to prevail over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 — but while one of our staffers did call for a blowout, most thought it would be a close game. None of us really foresaw the 36-10 beatdown the Steelers suffered in Arrowhead Stadium; our composite prediction of a 23-16 Chiefs win carried 38 points of error. Our readers were a bit more confident the Chiefs would win big. About three in five thought Kansas City would at least win easily — and about one in seven thought it would be a blowout.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Cotton Bowl Sign Is Going Viral

After years of Group of Five teams being snubbed from the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati finally got to represent the non-Power Five conferences against Alabama today. But their inaugural appearance hasn’t gone the way they hoped. Despite keeping the game a low-scoring affair, Cincinnati have not been able to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Bengals Thursday injury report: Joe Thuney added to report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Noon Arrowhead Time. Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
NFL

