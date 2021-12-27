ETSU faculty, doctoral student publish review on sustainable systems to help vulnerable children and families

What are the root causes of family violence? And how can therapists and communities work to help families transcend adversity so that they are able to realize post-traumatic growth and resilience? These are some of the questions asked in a pathbreaking new article by Dr. Stephen Southern of Antioch Los Angeles and Raymond D. Sullivan of Antioch Santa Barbara. Their article, “Family Violence in Context: An Intergenerational Systemic Model,” was published this August in the highly-respected The Family Journal.

