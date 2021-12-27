ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU faculty, doctoral student publish review on sustainable systems to help vulnerable children and families

Cover picture for the articleTwo East Tennessee State University faculty members and an ETSU doctoral student were recently published in the peer-reviewed Infant Mental Health Journal. Dr. Diana Morelen, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology; Dr. Michele Moser, professor in Quillen College of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences; and Rebecca Otwell-Dove, a...

