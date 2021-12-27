US passport fee increase by $20 starting Monday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Like many things, the cost to travel is also going up for anyone who needs to apply for a new passport or renew an existing one.
Starting on Monday, Dec. 27, a US passport book fee will shoot up by $20 for all customers.
“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” according to a tweet by the State Department.
A first-time or replacement adult passport will cost $165, while passport renewals will cost $130.
Travelers under 16 will pay $135.
The State Department says it now possesses applications in 8 to 11 weeks.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
