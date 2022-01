It took Alabama 5:09 to score in the Cotton Bowl. To do it, the Crimson Tide did something they haven’t done in 13 years. Alabama ran 11 plays — 10 rushes and an eight-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Slade Bolden to take a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati. The Crimson Tide’s 10 rushing attempts are the most they’ve had on their opening drive since 2008, according to ESPN Stats and Info. To put that in perspective, that was Nick Saban’s first season as Alabama’s head coach.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO