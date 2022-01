To mark its 75th anniversary, UNICEF has released a report into how Covid-19 has impacted all areas of children's lives including access to education and mental health. CNBC's Tania Bryer spoke to Omar Abdi, UNICEF's Deputy Executive Director for Programmes about the paper which suggests the pandemic has put children at a higher risk of violence, has led to an increase in child labour and will cause a rise in child marriages between now and the end of the decade.

