Bradenton, FL—HP Ingredients (HPI) has signed a partnership with Tamera Rice, President of Hemp Sail, according to a press release. “HP Ingredients has long been interested in working with a quality, ethical and sustainable hemp and CBD provider, and we found Hemp Sail to fulfill our high expectations,” said Annie Eng, CEO and Founder of HPI. “The CBD and hemp market shows no sign of slowing its incredibly rapid growth and the opportunities for distinctive product developments are bountiful, bountiful as Hemp Sail has one of the widest inventories in the market.”

BRADENTON, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO