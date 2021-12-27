Los Banos teacher publishes first children's book

A Los Banos teacher is hoping to inspire students through her very first children's book.

"My job as a teacher is to be a seeker," says Vicki Costello, who teaches at Los Banos Elementary. "Why are they not eating well? Do they have friends? What are they doing after school?"

Costello has been teaching in the district for over 20 year and always wanted to be an author.

"I'm always telling tales and when we travel I'm always writing," she says.

During her year of distance learning, she decided to make her dream a reality, sharing a struggle that so many students and teachers face.

"It's a story about a little girl that has avoidance issues in some areas and in other areas not so much," said Costello. "As a classroom teacher we come across that from time to time."

In 'Patti's Predicament', her teacher, Mrs. Becker, tries to understand what's going on with Patty.

Every elementary teacher knows the struggle.

"It starts on Monday and instead of doing math, Patty has an earache," explained Costello. "Then instead of reading she needs a bandage and instead of writing her ear hurts."

Vicki says it's something she faces in the classroom but it's a problem that often can be solved.

"The takeaway is don't give up, figure it out, let's work together to make this happen," said Costello.

So what is Patti's predicament and how does she solve it?

You'll have to get your own copy to find out.