Texans' Rex Burkhead: Runs over Chargers

 5 days ago

Burkhead rushed the ball 22 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-29 win over the Chargers. He added two receptions for zero yards. Burkhead...

Rex Burkhead gets game ball from Davis Mills | Daily Brew

As Rex Burkhead was walking off the field after his career day against the Los Angeles Chargers, a staffer came up to him and handed him a football. Burkhead was told that QB Davis Mills wanted him to have the game ball. Burkhead had rushed for a career-high 149 yards...
Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans Podcast: The Scabs Are Here (Texans-Chargers Review)

In a lost season, where all hope sunk to the bottom of the sea last March, the Houston Texans needed and searched desperately for some of that vanquished hope. Davis Mills turned from unplayable to playable, hitting his floor of backup quarterback a season or two early, showing that he may become a competent starting quarterback one day. Jonathan Greenard has turned into someone who should be the third best player on a good front seven. Tavierre Thomas and Jonathan Owens may be eventual consistent starters on a NFL roster. Beating a playoff hopeful Chargers team with backups, and the backups to the backups, behind the arm of ludicrous Mills, was all everyone needed after Jacksonville in Week One being so far away. No matter what happens the rest of this season, we will always have Week 16.
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
Cam Newton's comeback tour in Carolina hits snag

Less than two months after resurfacing with the Carolina Panthers, former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to be done as the team's starter. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold, who returned to the lineup in relief of Newton in a blowout loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, will get the start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.
Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
5 bold predictions for Dolphins against Titans

Amazingly, Brian Flores’ team has come back in a big way. And now the Miami Dolphins control their path to possible postseason berth. The Miami Dolphins have overcome amazing odds after a 1-7 start. The team is now one game above .500 and in control of their playoff fate. But an appearance in Nashville to face the AFC South leaders is a tall order.
