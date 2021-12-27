2021 Newsmaker of the Year: Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris

Jimmy Harris was first appointed Madison County Mayor by the County Commission in July of 2007. He won his first election on February 5, 2008, in the Republican primary with no Democrat or Independent opposition.

But because he was already serving as Mayor at the time, he had more important matters to attend to that night than celebrating his win.

“I didn’t even know I had won until my wife called me and let me know about 10 or 10:30 that night,” Harris said. “I was at our EMA Center because that was the night the tornado his Union University’s campus, and we were dealing with that response all night.”

Since then, Harris has served in the role responsible for representing the county when potential employers come to town looking at possibly moving operations to the area as well as making sure the county government runs well on a daily basis.

Because of his work over the last two years helping manage the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, his role in coordinating the Bicentennial celebration, the position Madison County is in to prosper in coming years and the fact he’s publicly announced his intent to not run for re-election in 2022, Harris is The Jackson Sun’s Newsmaker of the Year for 2021.

While the mayor role is the chief executive office of the county, Harris said the biggest misconception about the seat is how much power the position actually has within local government.

“A lot of people seem to think that because I’m the Mayor that I’m supposed to have control of everything, and everybody does everything I tell them to,” Harris said. “But that’s not how it works because it’s different for a county mayor compared to a city mayor.

“A lot of the other officials in the county are constitutional officers who are elected by the people who get to make their own decisions without any input from me or whether I agree or disagree with their choices.”

Harris said his experience working in local politics of working on various Republican campaigns at the local and state level plus his work on the city board in Lexington where he grew up and on the West Tennessee Healthcare Board allowed him to be able to have a working knowledge of the job before he expressed interest in the position when former County Mayor Jerry Gist stepped down when he was elected Mayor of Jackson.

“I’ve got to have the power to convince 13 people on the County Commission of what we need to do for anything they vote on that impacts what I do,” Harris said. “I feel like I’ve got a good relationship with all 25 of them.”

Having those relationships with all 25 Commissioners from different parts of the county with different political and social views and sometimes opposing agendas is a balancing act that’s allowed Harris to maintain those relationships and keep the county moving along well enough to be re-elected three times.

Harris had to maintain another balancing act since March of 2020 as he was a member of the Madison County COVID-19 Response Task Force with Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford, West Tennessee Healthcare CEO Jim Ross, Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Marlon King, Madison County EMA Director Jason Moore Jackson Chamber President Kyle Spurgeon, United Way of West Tennessee Director Matt Marshall and Jackson Energy Authority CEO Jim Ferrell.

Harris regularly appeared on the COVID-19 briefings that happened on a weekly basis throughout 2021 during times when positive COVID-19 cases in the county were high. And some of those decisions made in the early weeks of the pandemic, he said in hindsight he won’t make again.

“Remember when COVID first got here, we still didn’t know how serious and how contagious it was,” Harris said. “And I’ve said publicly before that I will never again make a decision from this office that restricts what a business can do because while I feel our decisions were the best decisions we made at the time, I feel like we might’ve made them a little early.

“Because we did shut down businesses and told people to go home, but it was still a few more weeks before cases went up here. We made those decisions to try to stave off the virus here as long as possible.”

Harris was sometimes put in a position that appeared to put himself in opposition to the overall views of Republican conservatives. It wasn’t out of the ordinary to see Harris be the only person at a gathering of Republicans wearing a mask.

“I never heard anything from anyone in the party or anything like that,” Harris said. “I’d made my beliefs pretty obvious on the COVID briefings, and if anybody felt the need to let me know they didn’t like the decisions we made, then I’d hear them out.

“But there wasn’t even much of that.”

Harris received what he called one of the highlights of his entire career this year when the Jackson Exchange Club named him Man of the Year. He had to fight back emotion to talk about the experience.

“Some people invited me to the event, which I’d been to most years as Mayor, to honor someone else,” Harris said. “But when I saw (administrative assistant) Regetta (Nelson) and a few more people from my office, I knew something was up that night.

“And then when I saw my brother and my son and grandchildren, that let me know something was really up. But to know that people nominated me for that award, and those that select the winner thought I was worthy of it … that was an honor. My greatest honor in my career is to know the voters who voted for me thought I was the best option to be the County Mayor, but being selected Man of the Year is up there with that.”

It was in September at the County Commission meeting when Harris confirmed rumors that he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2022. Since then, County Trustee has announced his intent to run for Mayor. Jackson City Councilman Gary Pickens announced at the county Republican Party meeting on Dec. 13 that he’s exploring whether or not to run for the office.

“I believe in term limits, and I believe that keeping new blood in elected positions keeps people working hard for the people in those offices,” Harris said. “By the time my term is up, I will have been in office for 15 years, and I think that’s long enough.

“I’m happy with where the county is right now. We’ve got Ford coming into Haywood County. Great Wolf Lodge and Georgia-Pacific are coming here. There’s a lot of good getting ready to happen here, and I’ve done my best for 15 years to put Madison County in position to benefit from all this. Hopefully we will.”

