Bears fans still calling for Matt Nagy to be fired, even after Sunday’s win

The Chicago Bears snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-24 comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks, which did little to quiet the “Fire Matt Nagy” crowd.

Nagy had his shining moment in the sun after Chicago marched down the field for what looked to be the game-tying touchdown. But rather than kick the extra point, try to contain Seattle’s defense and win in overtime, Nagy decided to go for two and the win — and he did.

A new NFL rule that allows teams to interview coaching candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season — assuming the current head coach is no longer with the team or has been informed of his pending firing. There’s speculation about whether Nagy will indeed get the axe before season’s end to jumpstart the coaching search.

While Bears fans are enjoying Chicago getting their first win since Thanksgiving, it hasn’t changed their minds about firing Nagy in-season — as in, Monday morning. After all, why not send Nagy out a winner?