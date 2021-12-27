ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Extreme temperatures, hot or cold, can have an impact on large animal reproductivity

By Risell Ventura
NebraskaTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. — Nowadays with a quick swipe on our phones we can know how the weather will look like and prepare for it. Unfortunately, animals don’t have that option, and according to experts, extreme weather episodes can actually increase their stress. Cattle and horse experts said...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Very cold temperatures for this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Expect subzero temperatures on New Year's Day as temperatures will fall overnight. A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for the area until Saturday morning. In Idaho Falls, the low temperature overnight is forecasted to be around -10 with a wind chill as low as -25. Pocatello could see a low around -3 with a wind chill of -20. Some areas could see wind chills as low as -35 overnight. Winds gusts could be around 10 mph.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Iola Register

New year predicted to begin with extreme cold

There was no white Christmas this year, but Kansans will greet the New Year with bitter temperatures and a chance of snow. A cold front will move into western Kansas Friday morning and move farther east across the state in the afternoon and evening. The cold front will also bring a chance for snow across the state on New Year’s Eve though the afternoon of New Year’s Day.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Industry
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Hastings, NE
Hastings, NE
Business
KELOLAND TV

2022 will start off extremely cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of January should be a cold month and all the latest signs are pointing towards that direction. The new month is starting on a very cold note, and it looks like a series of arctic cold fronts are lining up to bring more frigid weather to KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
fox47.com

Doctors have some tips for how to stay safe in the extreme cold this winter

MADISON, Wis. — As it gets colder this winter and people choose to spend time outside with winter activities, doctors want everyone to be prepared. Dr. Lee Faucher, the medical director at UW Health’s Burn and Wound Center, said the two primary risks that stem from exposure to cold are hypothermia and frostbite.
MADISON, WI
nbcrightnow.com

How to stay safe on the roads during extreme cold

Whenever weather conditions get bad, drivers are much more likely to lose control of their vehicle, get stuck or end up in a collision. Tri-cities has already seen crashes caused by the current weather conditions. It’s important to stay safe on the roads and drive differently than when there are no dangerous conditions.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproduction#Animals#Temperature#Extreme Weather#Ntv News#Diamond E Cattle Company#Pro Earth Animal Health
discoverestevan.com

Extremely Cold in Estevan, but Still Warmest in Province

An Arctic ridge of high pressure continues to sit over Saskatchewan, bringing frigid temperatures to close out the year. The system prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue an extreme cold warning for nearly the entire province. Overnight Monday, temperatures ranged from -29° here in the southeast to -38°...
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Temperatures Expected for Seattle Area

Temperatures will remain cold throughout the week, with readings progressively becoming more comfortable toward the end of the week and into the weekend. As a weather system sweeps across the region, the possibility of low-lying snow may return Wednesday night and Thursday. Over the weekend, a milder frontal system will move over the region, bringing warmer temperatures.
SEATTLE, WA
NBCMontana

Snow showers, cold temperatures

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM Saturday to 5 PM Sunday for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches for most areas, with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected over the higher elevations of southern Madison and Gallatin counties. Lower elevation locations in Beaverhead county will likely see total less than 1 inch. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.
MADISON COUNTY, MT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Extremely Cold Weather Forecast for Montana This Weekend & Next Week: Snowfall and Dangerously Low Temperatures

Cold air from Canada has invaded the whole state of Montana's north-central region, and it will gradually move into the state's southwest region over the next day or two. The cold weather pattern and snow showers are expected to continue over the holiday weekend. Additional colder air is expected to arrive on Sunday and continue through the middle of the week.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Enjoy the warm temperatures Thursday; the cold is coming

Another warm day Thursday with temperatures mainly in the 40s and 50s. Windy conditions will persist through the night with that main issue still west of Billings. The Cooke City area and Beartooth Mountains are in a winter storm warning that will last through Christmas morning. The higher accumulations will be in those higher elevations in the mountains. Please be careful if you plan on traveling for the holiday. Travel will be a bit difficult especially around the Cooke City area.
BILLINGS, MT
KEPR

Preparations for homeowners to take with extreme cold on the horizon

Tri-Cities, WA — Residents across Eastern Washington can expect bone chilling temperatures coming up this week. Some projections have the area sitting in the single digits at some points. Bill Boldman with Campbell & Company gives a few tips on how to keep your home safe. "Yeah with the...
The Independent

Scientists find new weather phenomenon drifting slowly over western Indian Ocean

Meteorologists reported a new weather phenomenon called “atmospheric lakes” drifting slowly over the western Indian Ocean and bringing water to dry lowlands along East Africa’s coastline.Similar to the better-known streams of humid, rainy air called atmospheric rivers that deliver large amounts of rainfall, the researchers from the University of Miami say the newly discovered long-lived pools of water vapour start as filaments in the Indo-Pacific.The weather phenomenon, the scientists say, begins as water vapour streams that flow from the western side of the South Asian monsoon and pinch off to become their own measurable, isolated objects.“These vapour bodies sometimes drift...
ENVIRONMENT
Eos

Hot Lakes in a Cold Climate

Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. Of the myriad uncertainties in the far north, some are biogeochemical. For example, how will the chemical composition of permafrost carbon, and the microbial communities it supports, affect decomposition rates when thawed? What will be the balance between release of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4)? Some questions are ecological, such as: how could increased primary productivity from invading woody plants offset soil carbon loss? Others are eco-climatic, such as: how, in the far north, might more growth in a warmer summer might offset more decomposition if the dark times of the year are warmer? Kuhn et al. [2021] focus on the role of water bodies in releasing CO2 and CH4 to the atmosphere, using 20 lakes along a 1600-km gradient as an experiment. They found that the warmer lakes acted as carbon sinks, because of greater hydrological connectivity and, as a result, higher nutrient availability, which led to higher productivity despite higher rates of organic matter turnover. However, the warmer lakes also had up to eight-fold higher CH4 emissions, and so, while CO2 emissions were lower, net radiative forcing was higher. Lakes, with degrading permafrost around their edges, are likely to accelerate the release of permafrost carbon into the atmosphere with warming. While productivity may compensate for these CO2 emissions, CH4 could add to climate forcing. The increase in liquid water in the north, with permafrost breakdown and associated hydrological and geomorphic changes, will undoubtedly affect the release of carbon from soils, but this study suggests an amplifier as more CH4 is produced.
ENVIRONMENT
KXL

Warming Shelters Open During Bitter Cold Temperatures

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warming shelters are open around the metro area as the overnight low on Wednesday night is expected to hit the upper teens. Those living outdoors are especially vulnerable to the conditions. Multnomah County is operating several 24-hour warming shelters. Tri-Met is offering free rides to and...
PORTLAND, OR
dbrnews.com

The best women’s winter coats for extreme cold

From extra-long down parkas to short and athletic puffer jackets ready for the ski slopes, these are the best winter jackets for women to protect against extreme winter weather conditions.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy