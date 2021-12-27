ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Pringle on Mentality That Led to Career Day: ‘Just Go In and Grind'

When the Kansas City Chiefs had both Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, the question arose as to who would step up in their absence. Even after Hill cleared protocols in time to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that question largely remained.

Hill hauled in just two passes for 19 yards on the day — one of his worst stat lines of the season. The pass-catcher who picked up the slack, Byron Pringle, was fantastic when needed the most.

Aside from one drop, Pringle had the best game of his career. He routinely found soft spots in Pittsburgh's coverage and made impressive plays all afternoon long. In all, he recorded six receptions for 75 yards and a career-high two touchdowns. The former Kansas State Wildcat was aware of the possibility that he'd be featured a bit more this week but after the game, he said he didn't feel like he needed to force the issue.

"I was just trying to come out — no pressure on myself — just take advantage of my opportunity and play," Pringle said. "Just have fun with it while I'm doing it."

It's been a long road for Pringle, who has now reached career-best marks in receptions (34), yards (477), first downs (27), receptions of at least 20 yards (10) and touchdowns (five). He's a legitimate option within the Chiefs' offense in a year that has been begging a No. 2 wideout to step up. Pringle did so against the Steelers, and he credited an unexpected factor that led to this breakout: fishing.

"I fish a lot, and you never know when the fish is going to bite the bait," Pringle said. "It teaches you patience. Just go in and grind, don't look at who's in front of you. As long as we come out with that dub, at the end of the game, that's all that matters to me as a player and as a teammate. As long as we win and I executed my plan and took advantage of the opportunity that was given to me, I'm okay with it."

At the age of 28, Pringle has seen and done just about everything in the NFL in regards to roles on a team. He's been the special teams standout. He's paid his dues on the practice squad. Now, he's getting legitimate run alongside some of the world's best athletes and is making the most of every snap he gets. The 2021 season as a whole has been setting up what took place in Week 16. As the Chiefs prepare for a possible deep playoff run, having a proven depth piece will pay huge dividends in the most crucial time of the year. Pringle has worked hard and exercised tremendous patience, and it's all finally paying off.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy praises WR Byron Pringle after Week 16 breakout performance

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a prime example of a flat-out wire-to-wire domination. Even down one of their most potent weapons in TE Travis Kelce, the offensive unit managed to put together one of the most impressive showings to date with ruthless precision. They relied on the unsung heroes of their depth chart for major production in the process. One of the most influential players in the Week 16 win was fourth-year receiver Byron Pringle, who led the team in receiving yardage (75) and finished the day with two touchdowns to show for his monumental efforts.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
Kansas State
Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
