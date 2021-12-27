Watch: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne get in sideline fight

Tensions boiled over on the Washington Football Team sideline after a poor start during Sunday Night Football.

Down 28-7 in the second quarter of a matchup with the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen -- a team captain in Washington -- took a swing at fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne:

Allen swung at Payne seemingly in response to a finger being put in his face, though it's unclear what the two were discussing.

Likely on their way to their ninth loss of the season, a Washington team that's been crushed by a combination of injuries and positive COVID tests in recent weeks is seemingly on the cusp of falling out of playoff contention.

