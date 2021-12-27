ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne get in sideline fight

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUw8O_0dWRzOAY00

Tensions boiled over on the Washington Football Team sideline after a poor start during Sunday Night Football.

Down 28-7 in the second quarter of a matchup with the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen -- a team captain in Washington -- took a swing at fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne:

Allen swung at Payne seemingly in response to a finger being put in his face, though it's unclear what the two were discussing.

Likely on their way to their ninth loss of the season, a Washington team that's been crushed by a combination of injuries and positive COVID tests in recent weeks is seemingly on the cusp of falling out of playoff contention.

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
NBC Sports

Cam Newton's comeback tour in Carolina hits snag

Less than two months after resurfacing with the Carolina Panthers, former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to be done as the team's starter. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold, who returned to the lineup in relief of Newton in a blowout loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, will get the start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Covid
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets record straight on Mike Zimmer ‘frustrated’ take on his rant

The Minnesota Vikings had a slow start at home last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams. They only scored three points in the first half and ultimately lost. The loss dropped the Vikings from a playoff spot and they no longer control their own playoff destiny. Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared to call out his teammates for not having enough energy to start the game last week.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Comment On Playing Future

Russell Wilson is still the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, but he may have one foot out the door. During this Thursday’s media session, Wilson opened up about the Seahawks’ home finale for the 2021 season. This led to him discussing his future with the club. “I...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy