Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh! Bills Mafia welcomes home the AFC East leaders

 5 days ago

Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WBEN) - "My Christmas is complete," is how one exuberant Buffalo Bills fans described how he felt as he stood with his face pressed to the fence at the cargo terminal of the Buffalo airport as he awaited the team.

Hundreds of fans began to gather at around 6:30 pm Sunday after the Bills defeated the New England Patriots and took control of the remainder of their season and the lead in the AFC East.

The Bills Mafia was decked out in full Bills regalia and waving flags and banners and leading chants through bullhorns as they awaited the familiar giant Delta airliner that would slowly roll up to the fence and witness a raucous Bills welcome.

"I've been praying for 41 years and I hope it's happening this year," said David as he stood with four signs, wearing a Bills horns hat, jersey and zubaz.

As the team plan rolled into position, fans screamed and cheered before rushing to the fence alongside the terminal to catch a glimpse of their favorites.

Cheektowaga and NFTA Police were on scene to help usher the Bills players to their cars and safely past cheering fans to Cayuga Road.

"See you Sunday Josh," screamed a Bills fan as the quarterback made his way past the mob of fans.

The Bills Mafia airport welcome home has become a signature Buffalo event following key games for the team.

Comments / 0

Buffalo, NY
