Lawrence County, IL

One Vision, One Future...Building on Our Legacy

 5 days ago
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital has been in the county and functioning in its current location for over 71 years originally opening its doors to the public on July 2, 1950.
LAWRENCEVILLE — Change is an inevitable truth that is constant and unwavering. Lawrence County has had a hospital for over 100 years. Lawrence County Memorial Hospital, as it is known today, has been here and functioning in its current location for over 71 years.

The current building began construction in 1948, with the grand opening held on July 2, 1950. This facility has birthed thousands of county residents over that time and provided the immediate and necessary healthcare for our community members in the surrounding area over this time. In an effort to provide the best quality of care to the patients and families of Lawrence County and the surrounding area, we are very pleased to announce that Lawrence County Memorial Hospital (LCMH) is embarking on a Master Facility Plan path to modernize our facilities and bring much needed improvements to your hospital. We know that healthcare is ever changing and that, in order to be able to bring that stellar care to our patrons, we must advance and modernize.

Don Robbins, CEO of LCMH states, “We are excited to turn the page on a new chapter at Lawrence County Memorial Hospital as we know this will help to bring advanced care to our patients for generations to come. We believe that the plans that are being formulated now will address all of the needs that our patients will have as we move forward as a critical access hospital.”

LCMH Board Chairman, Carl Aten, states, “We feel it is important to act now while our window of opportunity is open. We are grateful for our community’s support and for the opportunity we have to serve our community.”

The changes that we envision for your institution will be significant and address the current healthcare needs and future needs of the community. This will be a multi-year process to achieve. We look forward to sharing more information with you over the next several months as the plan moves forward.

statement from carl aten, LCMH board chairman

The Lawrence County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors is unanimously in support of the hospital modernization and facility expansion project which is now in the planning stage. We have moved forward in this decision with cautious deliberation. Early on we sought guidance from consultants whose companies are among the most highly regarded and experienced in the nation. With additional input from our Deaconess Partners and Quorum Health Resources, our longtime management consulting firm, we have concluded this is a necessary project that will be successful.

It is important to address why we have committed to this project. The obvious answer is our hospital is a 71-year-old building with many 71-year-old infrastructure systems still in place. Although, we have successfully enhanced the quality and array of services being provided and have modernized, especially with the addition of Emergency Room and Surgery Facilities, there are logistic constraints on the services we can offer plus the maintenance and repair expenses inherent on an aging structure. Our efforts to secure additional family practice doctors and physician specialists to meet community needs is continuous. It has become apparent that similar hospitals with upgraded facilities gain a significant advantage in their ability to attract new medical providers. Our ability to compete in physician recruitment is essential. We could maintain the status quo and slowly govern the hospital into obsolescence as hospitals around us expand and better serve their communities or we can proactively face the future. Ultimately, we felt compelled to undertake this modernization project.

Why is LCMH important to Lawrence County? Crisis medical care is paramount. Whether it is a car wreck, a work or sports injury, an illness, or stroke victim needing immediate treatment to reduce or even reverse the effects of a stroke the hospital is quickly accessible. Beyond that is the family practice physician availability, physical therapy, lab work, radiology and other health maintenance services being offered. The value of local medical treatment cannot be overstated. On a personal level there is a great advantage. Our staff, knows or through ongoing treatment, develops relationships with patients. As my mother grew older she was often a patient who learned to trust and find comfort in people who became her friends. I can’t imagine a higher tribute to pay our staff. Also, worthy of mention is the major economic impact the hospital has within the community.

The final question is, “Can we afford a project of this magnitude?” We are certainly not a wealthy hospital, but we are financially solvent. The financial analysis we commissioned gives us confidence in moving forward. We know there are bridges to cross before our plan can come to fruition. Our Critical Access Hospital status is a strategic advantage in making this possible based on federal reimbursements. LCMH like many other similar hospitals hopes to take advantage of funds available through the USDA. We feel it is important to act now while our window of opportunity is open. We are grateful for our community’s support and for the opportunity we have to serve our community.

