Lee Jung Jae And BTS’s V Smile Brightly In Charming Selfie Together

The agencies of BTS’s Jungkook and Lee Yoo Bi quickly denied reports that they are in a relationship. Recently, one YouTuber who posts content about K-pop stars uploaded a video that claimed the two stars were dating. According to the video, Lee Yoo Bi is a fan of Jungkook, and she engaged in “lovestagram” by posting purple hearts on her Instagram account. Also, it was pointed out that Jungkook’s older brother and Lee Yoo Bi’s younger sister are following each other on social media. In addition, the YouTuber shared that the two stars wore matching clothes and bracelets and that Jungkook fits Lee Yoo Bi’s description of her ideal type, which is a “manly man with pretty eyes.”
