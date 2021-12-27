ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Deputies locate deceased male in Pulaski County pond

By Leila Mitchell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
DIXON, Mo. (KMIZ)

A man was found dead Sunday in a vehicle that was discovered in a Pulaski County pond.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the 1900 block of Camp Road, where a deceased male was found in a vehicle in a pond. The male's identity is not being announced at this time.

Authorities are still investigating but a preliminary investigation indicates the man had an apparent medical incident prior to the incident.

Deputies and members of the Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department entered the pond and were unable to recover the man from the vehicle. With the assistance of TC Towing, the vehicle was later removed from the pond and the deceased was discovered.

At this time, no foul play is expected.

