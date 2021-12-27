ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn extend rally on South America weather concerns

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn extended gains on Monday to hit multi-month highs, as unfavourable dryness and heat in South America stoked supply worries, while wheat inched lower after a six-session winning streak. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains

(Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO/SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures posted yearly gains, with strong demand and supply constraints in some key production areas of the globe underpinning the markets throughout 2021. Corn futures, which jumped 22.4% this year, paced the grain markets, supported by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 2-4 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Wheat underpinned by recent flurry of activity on the export market. But some end-of-year profit-taking, position squaring expected with most-active contract on track for yearly gain of 21.4%. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 2-3/4 cents at $7.77 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 1 cent higher at $8.13-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 3-3/4 cents $9.95-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected in corn after Thursday's sharp decline. * Corn futures have risen 23.0% this year. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March corn can hold support at its 20-day moving average. The contract has not closed below that key technical point since Dec. 2. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1/2 cent at $5.95-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Bargain-hunting, technical buying expected in soybeans after market notched its biggest daily decline since Oct. 12 on Thursday. Gains seen limited by big crop expectations in South America. * Soybean futures have risen 1.2% this year. * Benchmark CBOT March soybeans found support overnight at their 10-day moving average. * March soybeans last traded up 2 cents at $13.40-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall on Plains weather forecast

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, pressured by forecasts for winter storms in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains that are expected to provide a much-needed boost to soil moisture, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 9 cents at $7.70-3/4 a bushel. * The contract found technical support at its 100-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 12-1/4 cents at $8.00-1/2 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was down 11-3/4 cents at $9.79-3/4 a bushel. * On a continuous basis, the front-month MGEX contract hit its lowest since Oct. 21. * The most-active soft red winter wheat contract rose 20.3% in 2021, its fifth straight yearly gain and its biggest since 2010. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed slightly on Friday, with traders noting some bargain hunting after the most-active contract notched its biggest decline since mid-October on Thursday. * South American crop prospects were in focus as traders waited for early harvest results from key export competitor Brazil. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract found support at its 10-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Dec. 16. * CBOT March soybeans settled up 3/4 cent at $13.39-1/4 a bushel. * For the year, soybean futures were up 2.2%, their third straight annual gain. * CBOT March soymeal futures were down $4.60 at $399.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.45 cent at 56.53 cents per lb. * March soyoil settled above its 30-day moving average but failed to hold support above its 40-day and 100-day moving averages after trading above those key technical points during the session. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 23% in 2021, lean hogs up 16%

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures declined Friday on profit-taking but both markets recorded yearly advances, with hogs up nearly 16% for 2021 and live cattle up 23%, the biggest rise since 2014. In the cattle market on Friday, CME February live...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports up 23.5% in H1 2021/22 to 32.2 mln T

KYIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 32.2 million tonnes of grain in the first half of the 2021/22 July-June season, up 23.5% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 15.8 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide as Brazilian harvest begins

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, as the harvest of a near-record crop started in top grain exporter Brazil and more rain fell in dry stretches of Parana than expected, traders said. Corn futures dropped for a second session on some profit-taking, even with...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil's 7-session rally helps to deepen climb to highs not seen since late November

U.S. oil futures end higher Thursday, with crude turning positive intraday as fading omicron concerns and signs of strong uptake of energy-related assets helped to support year-end buying. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery traded 43 cents, or 0.6%, higher to end at $76.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday. The current streak of gains is the longest since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
newsdakota.com

U of Illinois Sees Higher Corn and Soybean Break-Even Prices

(NAFB) – The University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics set its corn and soybean break-even prices for 2022. Break-even prices farmers need to reach to cover their total cost of production are projected at $4.73 a bushel for corn and $11.06 a bushel for soybeans. These break-even prices are quite high compared to historical levels. From 2013 to 2021, actual break-even prices for corn averaged $4.00 a bushel, well below the 2022 projected level. The break-even prices for soybeans averaged $8.92 a bushel, well below the 2022 level.
ILLINOIS STATE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Halts Plunge; Corn, Soybeans Recover From Lows

In quiet and two-sided trade, wheat prices recovered from a three-day swoon, while corn was a bit higher. Soybeans and meal recovered, but finished near unchanged. Minneapolis wheat finished nearly 20 cents above the morning low. March corn closed up 3/4 cent per bushel and May corn was up 2...
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Soybeans, Corn, Wheat: Why Grain Markets Will Remain Strong In 2022

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Multi-year highs for soybeans, corn, and wheat in 2021. Chinese demand and the soybean-corn ratio support the oilseed. Weather is critical, but many signs point higher for the grains and oilseeds in 2022. Agricultural commodities feed the world. The United States is the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August. Corn futures were up on technical buying, and wheat futures rose after a more than 2% fall in the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures rise on supply concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures climbed on Wednesday, as cash cattle prices firmed on concerns around meat supplies to meet anticipated demand going into next year, traders said. Cattle futures ended higher, as beef carcass cutout prices continued to firm and cash cattle traded higher,...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil posts longest streak of gains since February after big weekly U.S. inventory drawdown

Crude oil futures finished solidly higher Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, pointing to more robust demand despite the threat of the omicron variant of COVID disrupting some business activity and holiday travel. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was trading 58 cents, or 0.8%, higher to settle at $76.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday to mark the loftiest settlement since Nov. 24. The sixth straight session of gains for WTI marked its longest string of gains since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries says 2022 output to stay tight

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global palm oil production in 2022 will remain constrained with limited upside potential, the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) said on Thursday. The edible oil will likely continue to trade in the bullish range of $1,000 per tonne next year, the CPOPC...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

