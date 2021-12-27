GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn extend rally on South America weather concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Wheat underpinned by recent flurry of activity on the export market. But some end-of-year profit-taking, position squaring expected with most-active contract on track for yearly gain of 21.4%. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 2-3/4 cents at $7.77 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 1 cent higher at $8.13-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 3-3/4 cents $9.95-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected in corn after Thursday's sharp decline. * Corn futures have risen 23.0% this year. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March corn can hold support at its 20-day moving average. The contract has not closed below that key technical point since Dec. 2. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1/2 cent at $5.95-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Bargain-hunting, technical buying expected in soybeans after market notched its biggest daily decline since Oct. 12 on Thursday. Gains seen limited by big crop expectations in South America. * Soybean futures have risen 1.2% this year. * Benchmark CBOT March soybeans found support overnight at their 10-day moving average. * March soybeans last traded up 2 cents at $13.40-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

