ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

UPDATE-Burger King Fatal Shooting Suspect In Custody By Frederick Police

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick, Maryland – (DG) A shooting turned fatal in the parking lot of a Burger King in Frederick on...

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 16

Straight shootin Steve
4d ago

Well we need a name. Don’t care about the race. Just a name. This type of stuff is only getting worse. If the good people aren’t allowed to devend themselves this is what you get. People gunned down buying Burger King. Allow open and conceal carry in Maryland. Make the criminals think twice. Because they know every good person is allowed to carry and anyone can shoot back.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Burger King#Routzahn S Way
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy