Broncos' postseason play in jeopardy after loss to Raiders

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...

DENVER, CO ・ 21 DAYS AGO