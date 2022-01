After hanging tough for the better part of three quarters, the Spurs lost their way late in Memphis, eventually falling 118-105. Despite a valiant effort from Derrick White, who recovered from a vicious, though entirely unintentional, elbow to the face while drawing a charge early in the 2nd quarter to put up 15 points and 9 assists in just under 24 minutes of play, the Spurs were outgunned. With another game in Detroit in less than 24 hours, Coach Popovich pulled the plug midway through the 4th quarter, riding reserves the rest of the way as the Grizzlies coasted to the win.

