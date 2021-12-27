ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamp, O’B and Carm 12/26/21: A Christmas miracle in Seattle, Bears upset Seahawks 25-24 in the final two minutes

By smartinowgn
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6jQO_0dWRwTwe00

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski, and host Mark Carman break down the Bears upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a snowy Lumen Field 25-24

The Bears failed to take the lead until the final two minutes as 3rd string quarterback Nick Foles marched the Bears down the field, setting up a 15-yard touchdown reception from former Seahawk tight end Jimmy Graham. With nothing to lose, the Bears opted to go for the win and completed the comeback as Damiere Byrd completed the 2-yard reception for Nick Foles, capping the Bears victory 25-24. The guys take your calls and Glen Kozlowski chimes in on the Bears victory.

More Bears coverage

The Hamp & OB Show returns to the air on Sunday, January 2nd with a showdown with the New York Giants (4-11) . Pregame show from 11:00 am-12:00 pm. Postgame reaction highlights from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm

