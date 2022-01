Which Las Vegas Raiders will be influential in your path to a fantasy Super Bowl victory?. Despite wins in back-to-back weeks, Derek Carr has been abysmal in terms of fantasy. Carr has only scored 18.68 points in the past two weeks, ranking 26th in the league. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts allow an average of 17.77 points to opposing quarterbacks per game. The Colts almost missed key pieces on defense until new COVID protocols made it possible to be available for Sunday’s game.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO