Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Skating on his own

 5 days ago

Pulock (lower body) has started skating on his own but has no timetable for a return to practice with the...

CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
Sabres skate into Long Island still shorthanded

In their last two games, the Sabres have given up 90 shots. Buffalo was without defensemen Robert Hagg, Colin Miller and Jacob Bryson against the Devils. Buffalo has found a little recent success on the road going 2-0-1 scoring nine goals.
Brad Marchand Reveals His ‘Perfect’ New Year’s Resolution

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins’ Twitter account shared a video this week of players being asked to share their New Year’s resolutions. Most of them didn’t have much to say. Unsurprisingly, it was a smirking Brad Marchand who delivered the most memorable line. Marchand wasn’t the only player to give a real answer. Captain Patrice Bergeron said he could probably spend less time staring at his phone. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman and head coach Bruce Cassidy both said they’d like to lose a couple of pounds. Taylor Hall wants to stop biting his nails. Nick Foligno wants to score 20 goals. But Marchand took a moment to stare into the camera and think long and hard while chomping on gum with a wide grin on his face. After the proper amount of reflection, Marchand answered the question. “I don’t have one,” he said. “I’m perfect.” New year, same Marchy. 😂 #NHLBruins | @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/hCfFAifhOz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2021 Some of his opponents over the years likely don’t share that opinion. But that’s just a part of what makes Marchand … Marchand.
It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
