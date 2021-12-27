Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Skating on his own

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins’ Twitter account shared a video this week of players being asked to share their New Year’s resolutions. Most of them didn’t have much to say. Unsurprisingly, it was a smirking Brad Marchand who delivered the most memorable line. Marchand wasn’t the only player to give a real answer. Captain Patrice Bergeron said he could probably spend less time staring at his phone. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman and head coach Bruce Cassidy both said they’d like to lose a couple of pounds. Taylor Hall wants to stop biting his nails. Nick Foligno wants to score 20 goals. But Marchand took a moment to stare into the camera and think long and hard while chomping on gum with a wide grin on his face. After the proper amount of reflection, Marchand answered the question. “I don’t have one,” he said. “I’m perfect.” New year, same Marchy. 😂 #NHLBruins | @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/hCfFAifhOz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2021 Some of his opponents over the years likely don’t share that opinion. But that’s just a part of what makes Marchand … Marchand.

