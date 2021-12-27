ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins notebook: Seven players out of protocol, Charlie Coyle in

By Steve Conroy Boston Herald
Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bruins took seven steps forward and one step back on Sunday as NHL teams reconvened practices across the league after a COVID-induced pause just prior to the Christmas break. And one rather important player appears to be inching closer to a return to the Bruin fold. On the...

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

Bruins notebook: Forward lines shaken up as Boston prepares for return

The Bruins will begin 2022 with some rather seismic changes to their forward group. In the last practice of 2021 at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday in preparation for the Bruins’ re-entry Saturday matinee against the Buffalo Sabres, Coach Bruce Cassidy finally did what he’d been toying with for a while: He broke up the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, moving Craig Smith to Bergeron’s right wing and dropping Pastrnak to the second line with Taylor Hall and new center Erik Haula. Charlie Coyle, just out of the COVID protocol, skated on a third line Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno. Trent Frederic, Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar rounded out the forward lines.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Reveals His ‘Perfect’ New Year’s Resolution

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins’ Twitter account shared a video this week of players being asked to share their New Year’s resolutions. Most of them didn’t have much to say. Unsurprisingly, it was a smirking Brad Marchand who delivered the most memorable line. Marchand wasn’t the only player to give a real answer. Captain Patrice Bergeron said he could probably spend less time staring at his phone. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman and head coach Bruce Cassidy both said they’d like to lose a couple of pounds. Taylor Hall wants to stop biting his nails. Nick Foligno wants to score 20 goals. But Marchand took a moment to stare into the camera and think long and hard while chomping on gum with a wide grin on his face. After the proper amount of reflection, Marchand answered the question. “I don’t have one,” he said. “I’m perfect.” New year, same Marchy. 😂 #NHLBruins | @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/hCfFAifhOz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2021 Some of his opponents over the years likely don’t share that opinion. But that’s just a part of what makes Marchand … Marchand.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Brandon Carlo
Person
Oskar Steen
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Cam Neely
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Hopeful Charlie Coyle Will Return To Bruins This Weekend

The Bruins are getting healthier after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and they’re hopeful to be at full strength this weekend. Charlie Coyle is Boston’s lone member still in protocol. The center tested positive the day after Christmas and was scheduled to miss at least 10 days. But with the new guidelines from the CDC and the NHL modifying its protocols to mirror that, Coyle may be able to return as soon as this weekend.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Covid
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Welcome Back: Three Players Out of COVID-19 Protocol

Ahead of the New York Islanders’ contest against the Buffalo Sabres, three players were activated out of COVID-19 protocol. Those players were Cal Clutterbuck, Matt Martin, and Robin Salo. Martin and Salo were placed in COVID-19 protocol before the Holiday break and the plan was for them to be...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sun-Journal

Kile scores four in season debut as Mariners hold off Worcester, 9-7

So many storylines in the Maine Mariners wild 9-7 victory over the Worcester Railers on Wednesday afternoon before a crowd of 2,812 at the Cross Insurance Arena. The obvious one. Alex Kile hadn’t played a game this season as he recovered from a sports hernia. With the team short-handed, they sped up his return. And he made it count. Kile scored four goals, including the first (just 2:30 into the game, a tip-in) and the last (an empty-netter) to pace the scoring.
NHL
WGR550

It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy