By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a morning skiers have been waiting for. Today, Boyce Park will open up its slopes for the season. The lodge will be open for food, restrooms and equipment rentals. However, the snow tubing area will remain closed for now and open later in the season. The park says it needs to create more snow. The season runs through March. Tickets Weekday Lift Tickets County residents: $15 Non-county residents: $19 Weekend/holiday Lift Tickets County residents: $20 Non-county residents: $25 Children’s tickets are free. No season passes are being offered. Life tickets have to be purchased separately online. Other Costs Ski and snowboard equipment County residents: $20 Non-county residents: $25 1 hour private lessons County residents: $30 Non-county residents: $35 Lessons must be scheduled and paid for online. Dates and Times Normal Hours Monday – Friday : 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday : 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. AND 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday : 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. AND 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Holiday Hours December 28 – December 30 : 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. AND 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. December 31 : 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. AND 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. January 1: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. AND 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO