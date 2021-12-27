Man is the owner of car he is suspected of burglarizing: Medina Police Blotter

A man called at 8:28 p.m. Dec. 18 that his boss’ car was stolen from the BP gas station parking lot. He said the thief drove it onto Engle Road heading northbound. He believed three people were inside of it. Police were unsuccessful in locating the stolen car. They met with the car’s owner and caller, who was the clerk at the BP station. He said about 8:23 p.m. a man wearing a red hoodie and jeans entered the store. The suspect looked at vape pens. He was asked for his ID when he wanted to look at one of them. He said he didn’t have any ID on him. The clerk then called his boss, who just went outside where he started his car that was parked next to a pump. He left his car unlocked, running and with the keys in the ignition. The suspect in the red hoodie then left the store. There were two other people outside the store. The suspect got into the driver’s seat of the running car. The other two also entered it. They then drove away. The car’s owner said inside the car were two laptops, two tablets and $1,000 in cash. The car was listed as stolen. An officer viewed the security tapes. At 10:47 p.m. later that night, an officer was at Dunkin Donuts. He viewed more video of the theft. At midnight, police were sent to a Parma location to recover a car that was stolen. The officer met with Maple Heights police. They said they received a call that individuals were driving through an apartment complex in their city and tried to enter unlocked cars. The car they were driving was entered as stolen in Middleburg Heights. The officers tried to stop the car, but a pursuit ensued into Parma. The car drove onto a dead-end street. Several people jumped out of it and ran. They caught the juvenile driver, but the others got away. The car was the one stolen from Middleburg Heights. It had various scratches and dents but it did not appear to have any major damage. It was towed. No one entered the car to preserve possible DNA or fingerprints.

