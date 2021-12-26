ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen takes swing at teammate Daron Payne in sideline scuffle

By Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRNBz_0dWRtnXf00
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne sits on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys. Roger Steinman, AP

Things got heated on the Washington Football Team sideline during the second quarter of Sunday night's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

After Washington (6-8) went down 28-7 in what turned out to be the biggest blowout in the history of rivalry against Dallas, frustration boiled over to the sideline as defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne were captured by NBC cameras getting into a scuffle.

An angry Payne put his finger in Allen's face. Allen retaliated with a punch at Payne's head. The two – who were also teammates in college at Alabama – had to be separated by teammates and defensive line coach Sam Mills III.

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Bills take control of AFC East, four teams clinch Sunday

"I've talked with them and as far as I'm concerned, that's where it's gonna stay," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said after the game.

Said Allen: "When things are going bad like they are, things get heated. ... (Expletive) happens. Brothers fight."

Rivera also stated that he'd spoken to both players and that there would be punishment for the fracas.

Before Sunday night's game even kicked off, the Cowboys clinched the NFC East division title when the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos . Washington, meanwhile, desperately needed a win to remain in the NFC wild-card playoff race, but instead saw things get out of hand in a hurry Sunday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen takes swing at teammate Daron Payne in sideline scuffle

Comments / 64

Gerald
5d ago

what a mess this team is, how long does it take to find a new name?? Fire Rivera, no control over his team, no discipline. No wonder they are in fighting

Reply(12)
17
Barry Catoe
5d ago

effective after the last game in a couple weeks... load up the truck trailers and move in the middle of the night... Baltimore Colts fashion... As long as this stank franchise is home based in Ashburn, VA. and play in Landover, MD. this is gonna be the outcome... Home games or away... And fire Rivera and staff...

Reply(6)
9
Daddy LJC
4d ago

I would have swung on him too. bark all you want, but don't cross the line. but if you put your hands on me. you will be picking your teeth up......

Reply
13
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run. But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season. Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Ap#The Dallas Cowboys#Nbc#Afc East#Nfc East#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Denver Broncos
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys linebacker tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Neal also tested positive for the virus on Sept. 25, meaning he was not required to test again for 90 days from that date. That ended a week ago, and coincidentally he drew a positive on what was presumably one of first tests since that break.
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

332K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy