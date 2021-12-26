Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen takes swing at teammate Daron Payne in sideline scuffle

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne sits on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys. Roger Steinman, AP

Things got heated on the Washington Football Team sideline during the second quarter of Sunday night's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

After Washington (6-8) went down 28-7 in what turned out to be the biggest blowout in the history of rivalry against Dallas, frustration boiled over to the sideline as defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne were captured by NBC cameras getting into a scuffle.

An angry Payne put his finger in Allen's face. Allen retaliated with a punch at Payne's head. The two – who were also teammates in college at Alabama – had to be separated by teammates and defensive line coach Sam Mills III.

"I've talked with them and as far as I'm concerned, that's where it's gonna stay," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said after the game.

Said Allen: "When things are going bad like they are, things get heated. ... (Expletive) happens. Brothers fight."

Rivera also stated that he'd spoken to both players and that there would be punishment for the fracas.

Before Sunday night's game even kicked off, the Cowboys clinched the NFC East division title when the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos . Washington, meanwhile, desperately needed a win to remain in the NFC wild-card playoff race, but instead saw things get out of hand in a hurry Sunday night.

