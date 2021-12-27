ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama oyster harvest more than double 2020 total, state says

By Associated Press (AP)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's oyster industry has had its best wild harvest in years, more than doubling the catch from 2020 with the opening...

Luther Brackeen
4d ago

Yummy! For a while back yonder, every Friday I would buy some raw oysters, and jumbo steamed shrimp at Skinners fresh sea food market, on Dauphine Island.

