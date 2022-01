A rough season of home games for football fans at the college and professional level in Seattle reaches its conclusion on Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks host the Detroit Lions. If you combine the home records of the Washington Huskies and the Seahawks heading into Sunday, fans have been treated to a 4-10 home record between the two teams. This week's game involves a pair of teams playing for pride and future employment in the NFL, even if many players don’t return to their current teams for the 2022 season.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO