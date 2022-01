Bleach's anime has debuted the first trailer for its big comeback, and the star behind Ichigo Kurosaki's voice is just as hyped from it as fans are! Tite Kubo's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating its 20th Anniversary, and will be launching a huge new anime adaptation that will finally bring the final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, to life. It's something the original anime never got to do, and while this must sting for fans, it likely stings even more for those who helped to bring the original run of the anime to life.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO