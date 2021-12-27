ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in San Diego

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgHeI_0dWRsuiz00

SAN DIEGO — From rare rainy weather and dropped cash on a freeway to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, San Diego County has experienced a lot of memorable moments this year.

As 2022 approaches, San Diegans are looking to give 2021 its proper send-off and start fresh. Here are some events in the area to ring in the new year.

PARTIES

  • Hotel Del Coronado New Year’s Eve Gala
    Transport yourself back to the 1920s for an evening of dancing, live-action food stations, midnight champagne toast and open bar at a Roaring ’20s Speakeasy in the Crown Room.
  • NYE 2022 San Diego Bar Crawl
    Move with the crowd and party at 10-plus participating bars in downtown San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Receive a wristband, drink coupons and a map of the party route.
  • Big Night San Diego
    Celebrate the new year in ten spectacular party areas at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront which has been transformed into “Countdown City.”

DINNER/DRINKS WITH A VIEW

Check the event websites for the latest COVID-19 health and safety protocol s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown San Diego#San Diego Bay#Cruise#San Diegans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy