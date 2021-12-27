ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Early-Morning Garage Fire Forces 3 People From Lemon Grove Home

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAIdF_0dWRsnn800
Smoke seeps out from the front of a garage after firefighters cut a hole in the door. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Three people were displaced by a garage-fire garage Sunday, a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher said.

The dispatcher said a report came in at 5:15 a.m. of flames in a single-story home in the 1600 block of 69th Street in Lemon Grove.

“When firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire in an attached garage and they knocked the fire down pretty quickly within just a few minutes,” said the dispatcher. “The three occupants were already outside of the home.”

The occupants, who were not identified, did not suffer any injuries.

Two battalion chiefs, four fire engines and a fire truck responded to the blaze. The city of San Diego Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire was not known, nor were damage estimates.

– City News Service

