New State Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1, 2022 Cover Wages, Police Reform, Tips on Delivery Apps, More

WASHINGTON — Several new laws go into effect in the new year in D.C., Maryland and Virginia beginning January 1, 2022. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. In accordance with the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $15.50 on January 1, 2022. On July 1, 2022, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $16.10, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $5.35 on July 1, 2022. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO